Sundaram Home Fin plan Rs 6K-cr fund raising this fiscal
Chennai: Sundaram Home Finance has unveiled plans to raise over Rs 6,000 crore to accelerate its growth during the current financial year. The funds proposed to be raised would be through a mix of refinance from NHB, bank debt, debentures and fixed deposits, an official said. Sundaram Home Finance reported a 26 per cent rise in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter to Rs 71.57 crore from Rs 56.80 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.
Disbursements made during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,929 crore as against Rs 1,469 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.
The Assets Under Management during the financial year ending March 31, 2025 went up to Rs 17,470 crore from Rs 13,812 crore registered in the year ago period.