Suraksha QR appoints brand ambassador

Hyderabad: City-based healthcare-technology startup Suraksha QR on Thursday announced the appointment of veteran actor Murali Sharma as its brand ambassador. Following this, the actor will be the face of Suraksha QR brand across various offline and online channels.

Additionally, the emerging brand will collaborate with the actor for a series of marketing, outreach events and other promotional activities in the near future. Since the roll-out of its flagship platform in March 2023, Suraksha QR has acquired over 60,000 subscriber’s pan-India, while establishing its presence across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, among other Indian states.

