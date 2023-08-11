Live
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
Just In
Suraksha QR appoints brand ambassador
Highlights
Hyderabad: City-based healthcare-technology startup Suraksha QR on Thursday announced the appointment of veteran actor Murali Sharma as its brand...
Hyderabad: City-based healthcare-technology startup Suraksha QR on Thursday announced the appointment of veteran actor Murali Sharma as its brand ambassador. Following this, the actor will be the face of Suraksha QR brand across various offline and online channels.
Additionally, the emerging brand will collaborate with the actor for a series of marketing, outreach events and other promotional activities in the near future. Since the roll-out of its flagship platform in March 2023, Suraksha QR has acquired over 60,000 subscriber’s pan-India, while establishing its presence across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, among other Indian states.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS