Sustainable growth for pharma ind in 2024

New Delhi: The domestic pharmaceutical industry expects another year of sustained growth in 2024 amid various challenges, including maintaining quality standards, while moving from volume to value leadership. The industry, known for catering to global markets with affordable generic products, expects to further leverage collaborative efforts, invest in Research & Development (R&D) and uphold quality standards to meet the evolving healthcare needs.

“The convergence of policy thrust, and India’s entrepreneurial vigour will propel the sector’s growth and ensure a consistent supply of quality-assured affordable medicines for patients, both in India and globally,” Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General Sudarshan Jain told.

IPA comprises top domestic pharmaceutical companies, including Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Lupin and Glenmark. Jain said that this year, the government announced various policy initiatives like the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP), approach paper on National Pharma Policy (NPP) and displayed thrust on ‘One Health’ during the G20 Summit.