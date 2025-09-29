Swiggy rolls out new features for Food on Train this festive season

All-new Offer Zone for best deals on food on train orders

Pure Veg section launched for vegetarians and those fasting this Navratris

Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, today announced the rollout of a host of new features for its Food on Train service. On the sidelines of the festive season, Swiggy has launched smarter, more personalized menu choices, bringing an exciting new culinary experience to millions of train travelers across India. They can choose from a range of ‘City Best’ dishes, a curated list of iconic eateries across stations. In addition to this, Swiggy has also launched Easy Eats that ensures a hassle-free dining experience on the train. Swiggy's Easy Eats selection is specifically handpicked for a train dining experience on-the-move- from Healthy Nibbles like salads to Fun Munchies like fries and nachos, these meals come in neat, convenient packaging with an assured cutlery kit.

Additionally, Swiggy has rolled out a dedicated Pure Veg section for those who prefer vegetarian food or are fasting in Navratris. This new feature makes it simple to discover delicious, trusted 100% vegetarian meals. This is not all. This festive season, travelers can discover unbeatable value on their Food on Train orders via Swiggy with the all-new Offer Zone. This dedicated section gives the travelers instant access to 30+ best deals available at any station, including up to 60% off at top restaurants, making it easy to save on delicious meals.

This festive season, the train travelers can choose their perfect food from a variety of over 5,000 dishes and have them delivered to their train seat across 115+ stations! Whether it's a traditional thali in Ahmedabad or a flavorful seafood curry in West Bengal, we're bringing the best of India's local flavors directly to the traveler’s train seat.

Commenting on the new features launched in the festive season, Deepak Maloo, VP – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives at Swiggy, said, “ We’ve listened to what our customers want, and we’re excited to roll out a suite of smarter, more personalized meal choices designed to make every journey delicious, convenient, and truly special. With City Best, we've taken the guesswork out of ordering, so travelers can effortlessly find trusted, high-quality meal options from restaurant partners celebrated for their amazing food, hygiene, and generous portions. Similarly with Easy Eats, we are solving the problem of messy, inconvenient meals on-the-go, while our Pure Veg section gives vegetarian travelers peace of mind. All-in-all, we are trying to bring to life what we all know : that the journey is just as important as the destination!"

By combining curated choice, trusted quality, and seamless technology, Swiggy remains dedicated to helping customers place orders faster, knowing they've made the right choice, even when they are on the move. While all of these features make food discovery simpler and more enjoyable, users are also able to order up to 25% quicker. Swiggy’s upgraded Food on Train Page is built for speed that runs even on patchy internet.

India’s long-distance trains carry nearly 16 lakh reserved passengers every single day. For most, meal options have long been limited to pantry car food or whatever is available at station stalls, both of which often fall short in hygiene, variety, and convenience. Swiggy’s Food on Train service has already stepped in to address this gap, delivering hot meals from trusted local restaurant partners directly to train seats at 115+ stations.