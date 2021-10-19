T-Hub's new CEO vows strong ecosystem

Hyderabad: Under the leadership of T-Hub's new Chief Executive Officer Srinivas Rao Mahankali, the pioneering innovation ecosystem is poised to launch its new campus sized 5.83 lakh sq ft. With more than 1,800 domestic and international startups that received support to scale, various corporate partnerships and international organisational tie-ups, T-Hub will work towards a stronger growth trajectory.

Telangana Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao said, "It is a homecoming for MSR, and we welcome and congratulate him on his new journey with the Telangana innovation ecosystem. Given his rich experience in this industry, we believe he is best placed to lead T-Hub and its operations."

T-Hub new CEO said, "Earlier as an outsider, I had been praising the concept of T-Hub - as the value it offers to not just for startups, but other important stakeholders like corporates, government, investors, partners across countries and cities in India. The focus for us at T-Hub is to build on our current strengths and continually improve, further elevating T-Hub's capability as an innovation ecosystem enabler. We have some interesting projects, partnerships and programme launches in the pipeline in coming months and the aim is to hit on ground with it as planned."

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & IT, Telangana, said: "T-Hub over the last six years has tremendously grown and we are very proud of its progressive impact on the startup, innovation and tech ecosystem, across India and beyond. Appointing MSR to take T-Hub to the next level of its growth is a strategic decision, given the powerful experience he is bringing to the ecosystem"