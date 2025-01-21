Tachyon Technologies Inaugurates Global Delivery Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tachyon Technologies, a global leader in Enterprise Services, proudly announces the grand inauguration of its Global Delivery Centre in Hyderabad’s Financial District. Spread across 35,000 square feet, this facility is poised to play a pivotal role in delivering world-class IT solutions to clients worldwide.

Telangana Major Irrigation and CAD, Food and Civil Supplies Mr N Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the Hyderabad Centre marking a significant milestone in Tachyon’s journey, aligning with its ambitious expansion plans.

Over the next year, the company plans to hire 500 highly skilled professionals to build expertise in SAP, Sales Force, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and software testing and Data Analytics. These pillars will form the backbone of the company’s operations at the new center, ensuring innovative and efficient delivery to clients across North America, Europe, and emerging markets.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy extended his best wishes to the team, “ I am happy to have launched this wonderful facility. I am impressed with the infrastructure and to know about your growth plans. I am sure you will grow from strength to strength and be one of the most successful companies in Hyderabad,” he added.

Headquartered in Dallas, Tachyon boasts a robust international presence with offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and now India. The Hyderabad Global Delivery Centre will be integral to the company’s strategy to offshore operations while maintaining unparalleled service quality. Additionally, the company is eyeing expansion into the Middle East with a new office in Dubai, further cementing its global footprint.

"Our new Global Delivery Centre in Hyderabad reflects Tachyon’s unwavering commitment to growth and innovation. It will not only support our existing client base but also drive the company towards our ambitious goal of achieving $1 billion in revenue over the next decade," said Himanshu Ojah, Vice President at Tachyon Technologies

Venkat Kolli, CEO says the delivery centre will be in tune with the transformation happening in terms of the growing relevance of AI. “We currently have a lot of customers we support in the US and these customers are generally large enterprises. We see there is a lot of transformation happening. The power of AI is very evident. We see that as an opportunity for change, where lot of people and resources need to be upskilled on these new technologies so that they are providing the right service for customers. I think this is a very big transformation time. The policies out in the US are also very business friendly in terms of building on the technology side. We see a lot of growth coming in over the next year and two.”

As Tachyon continues to expand its horizons, the Hyderabad Global Delivery Centre stands as a testament to the company’s vision of transforming the IT services landscape with innovation, dedication, and client-centricity.

Other distinguished guests who were present at the launch include former MP KVP Ramchandra Rao, MLA from Kaikaluru, Andhra Pradesh Dr Kamineni Srinivas, Rentala Chandrasekhar –Retired IAS and Former NASSCOM Chairman, S Purnachandra Rao, former President Indo American Chamber of Commerce and Ex TobaccoBoard Chairman RaghunathBabu.

About Tachyon Technologies:

Tachyon Technologies is a global IT consulting firm headquartered in Dallas, USA. With expertise in SAP, Sales Force, AI, and testing, the company delivers innovative solutions to clients across North America, Europe, and emerging markets. Its product division, Orwin, specializes in ATS and CRM systems, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in IT services.

Tachyon’s unique selling proposition lies in its ability to deliver high-quality work at competitive costs, even competing with global giants like Accenture, KPMG, and PwC. Its recent success in managing a high-stakes auditing project for a leading US utility company underscores its expertise, adaptability, and client-first approach.