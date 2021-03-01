Taparia Tools enjoys 75% market share

Hyderabad: Mumbai-based Taparia Tools Limited (TTL), a hand-tools manufacturing company, in its 50 years of existence, has deployed every known right method to market its products across the country.

This was necessary to survive the competition, mainly from tool manufactures in the unorganized sector and other Indian companies. TTL today commands almost 70-75 per cent market share in the organized sector. "Marketing a high quality hand tool is quite a task," says Harnarayan Taparia, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Rs 500-crore company.

Taparia believes that hand tool is an extension of a human hand. Based on this thought process, the company had carved out such tools that every mechanic or a household craves to possess. Known for its quality, Taparia brand tools are well received and appreciated by all. The company presently has large network of distributors all over India. Its tools are exported to a number of countries including the USA and UK.

The company has launched a variety of home tool kits for housewives and kids and utility sets for vehicles in tune with the trend - 'do-it-yourself'. "We see a huge market for these products in an evolving market," Taparia says.