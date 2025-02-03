Tasva X Tarun Tahiliani launches their wedding ‘25 collection

In a stunning celebration of traditional premium menswear, Tasva by Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd., in collaboration with renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani, unveiled its grand Wedding '25 collection through an exclusive showcase in Bangalore. This marked the beginning of a series of launches across South India, reflecting the region's deep appreciation for heritage and modernity.

Tasva brought together the elegance of its contemporary menswear with Tarun Tahiliani’s celebrated artistry. The evening was graced by prominent personalities, including Masterchef Harish Closepet, Rida Thara, Shinesh Shetty, and Karthi Mahesh, who walked the ramp and showcased the collection. An elite audience of high-net-worth individuals, influencers, and fashion enthusiasts attended, making it a memorable celebration of style, creativity, and innovation.

A Collection That Redefines Modern Menswear

Tasva’s Wedding '25 collection represents a masterful blend of timeless craftsmanship and modern design. Each piece is thoughtfully curated to celebrate the individuality of today’s groom, offering a versatile wardrobe that transitions seamlessly from traditional wedding ceremonies to contemporary celebrations.

Inspirations and Artistry

Drawing from the Tree of Life, the intricate elegance of Lipan Art, the fluidity of Paisleys, and the evocative Art of Light, the collection showcases a harmonious blend of floral, fluid, and geometric motifs. This combination creates a visual narrative that honors heritage while embracing contemporary aesthetics.

Signature Indian embroidery techniques like Aari work, Zardozi, and mirror work add an exquisite layer of detail to every garment. The collection also incorporates appliqué, pearl embellishments, and 3D detailing, creating depth and texture that ensure every piece stands out.

A Palette of Versatility and Vibrancy

The collection features a refined colour palette designed to suit a variety of wedding celebrations. Soft pastels like ivory, lilac, salmon, and jade set a sophisticated tone for daytime events, while jewel tones and vibrant hues bring energy and charm to evening occasions like cocktail hours and mehndi celebrations.

Modern Silhouettes with Traditional Roots

The Wedding '25 collection reimagines classic menswear with contemporary flair. Traditional sherwanis feature asymmetrical details and sharp tailoring, while sleek dinner jackets and Indo-Western ensembles add sophistication and versatility. Each garment tells a story of heritage and individuality, crafted with precision and artistry.

Tarun Tahiliani on the Modern Groom

“Today’s groom is redefining wedding fashion by embracing tradition while expressing his individuality. At Tasva, we create pieces that seamlessly blend timeless craftsmanship with modern silhouettes, offering unmatched comfort and style. South India, with its rich cultural heritage and progressive outlook, resonates deeply with our ethos, making it the perfect region to launch our reimagined occasion wear,” said Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, Tasva.

Availability Across South India

Tasva’s Wedding '25 collection is available at stores across South India, providing modern grooms with a versatile wardrobe that bridges tradition and contemporary style.















