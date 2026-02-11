Tata AutoComp opens 2 units in Sanand

Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, a leading automotive component manufacturer, inaugurated two new manufacturing plants in Sanand, Gujarat, on 30 January 2026—one each for its business units, TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited and TACO Air International Thermal Systems Private Limited.

With these additions, Tata AutoComp Systems now operates more than eight plants in Sanand. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and underscores its commitment to supporting various OEMs, including Tata Motors Limited (TML), as well as its export business.

Both the inauguration ceremonies were graced by eminent leaders from Tata Motors Limited and Tata AutoComp Systems Limited.

Commenting on the inauguration, Manoj Kolhatkar, MD & CEO, Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, said,