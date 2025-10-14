Tata Capital makes dreary debut

New Delhi: Shares of non-banking financial company Tata Capital Ltd on Monday made a muted market debut and ended over 1 per cent higher against the issue price of Rs 326. The stock started trading at Rs 330, up 1.22 per cent from the issue price on both BSE and NSE.

During the day, shares of the firm hit a high of Rs 332.80 and a low of Rs 326.15 on the BSE. The stock finally ended at Rs 330.40, up 1.34 per cent. At the NSE, the stock climbed 2.14 per cent to Rs 333 in intra-day trade. It later ended at Rs 330.50, up 1.38 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,40,250.47 crore. In volume terms, 99.83 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 1,176.12 lakh shares on the NSE du