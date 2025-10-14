Live
- BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
Tata Capital makes dreary debut
Highlights
New Delhi: Shares of non-banking financial company Tata Capital Ltd on Monday made a muted market debut and ended over 1 per cent higher against the...
New Delhi: Shares of non-banking financial company Tata Capital Ltd on Monday made a muted market debut and ended over 1 per cent higher against the issue price of Rs 326. The stock started trading at Rs 330, up 1.22 per cent from the issue price on both BSE and NSE.
During the day, shares of the firm hit a high of Rs 332.80 and a low of Rs 326.15 on the BSE. The stock finally ended at Rs 330.40, up 1.34 per cent. At the NSE, the stock climbed 2.14 per cent to Rs 333 in intra-day trade. It later ended at Rs 330.50, up 1.38 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,40,250.47 crore. In volume terms, 99.83 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 1,176.12 lakh shares on the NSE du
Next Story