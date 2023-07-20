  • Menu
Tata Group plans £4-bn EV battery unit in UK

Highlights

Green Drive ♦ Giga factory is Tata’s first outside India ♦ It’ll be one of the largest battery cell mfg facilities in Europe ♦ Provides electric...

Green Drive

Giga factory is Tata’s first outside India

♦ It’ll be one of the largest battery cell mfg facilities in Europe

♦ Provides electric mobility and RE storage solutions for customers in the UK and Europe

♦ UK govt yet to announce incentives

Mumbai/London: Tata Group on Wednesday announced an investment of 4 billion pounds (Rs42,500 cr) in setting up a flagship factory to make batteries for Jaguar Land Rover as well as other manufacturers. Tata Sons, owner of JLR, chose Bridgwater in Somerset in southwest England for the gigafactory over a rival location in Spain.

The gigafactory, at 40GWh, will be one of the largest in Europe and Tata’s first outside of India, the conglomerate said in a statement. The plant, being described as the most important investment in UK automotive since Nissan arrived in the 1980s, may have got subsidies worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

