Tata Motors Elevates Driver Comfort, Launches Air Conditioned Cabins and Cowls across its Truck Range

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announces the launch of factory-fitted air conditioning systems across its entire truck range. This significant upgrade spans the SFC, LPT, Ultra, Signa, and Prima cabins, while also extending to cowl models for the first time. Tata Motors also introduces a series of value additions, including power output enhancements, reinforcing its commitment to set new benchmarks in performance and drivability.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President and Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “The introduction of air-conditioned cabins and cowls marks a significant step towards building a comfortable working environment for drivers, enabling higher productivity. In addition to complying with the regulatory requirements, we have leveraged this opportunity to deliver long-term value with a host of enhancements. These upgrades, shaped by extensive customer feedback, and backed by smart engineering, are designed to minimise impact on total cost of ownership, ensuring greater profitability for fleet owners."

The new air-conditioning system offers dual-mode operation, Eco and Heavy, delivering optimal cooling with enhanced energy efficiency. Tata Motors’ range of heavy trucks, tippers and prime movers now offer higher power output of up to 320hp. Coupled with intelligent technology that maximizes fuel economy, this upgrade makes the trucks well suited for diverse applications. Furthermore, other improvements include duty-cycle-based fuel efficiency features such as engine idle auto-shut, a voice messaging system for real-time alerts, amongst others.