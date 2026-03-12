Tata Power partners with Salesforce to boost RE drive

Tata Power, a power company, announced its collaboration with Salesforce, atech giant, to digitally transform its rooftop solar (RTS), EV charging, and smart home solutions businesses. As part of this transformation, Tata Power has deployed Agentforce Sales, Agentforce Service, and Agentforce Marketing across its renewable energy subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL).

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD Tata Power said, “Leveraging Salesforce’s AI-powered platform, we are transforming customer and partner journeys with greater transparency and agility, while strengthening operational excellence. Together, we are building a future-ready clean energy ecosystem that advances India’s net-zero ambitions.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO, Salesforce, said: “Tata Power’s digital-first approach to accelerating India’s green energy mission exemplifies how technology can be a powerful catalyst for national transformation.”