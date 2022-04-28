Tata Power signs MoU with NAREDCO to install 5,000 EV charging points across Maharashtra

In a major thrust towards Green Mobility, Tata Power, one of India's leading electric-vehicle charging infrastructure providers, today collaborated with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across its member's developer properties.

Tata Power will provide a comprehensive EV charging solution across member developers of NAREDCO. This will include installation, maintenance, and upgradation of the chargers as and when required. EV owners across NAREDCO's member developers' properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app.

The collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra. These chargers will be made available as Public/ Semi-Public Charging Stations based on the nature of the premises. This will help commuters' easy access to the chargers, thereby encouraging them to use electric vehicles.

The MoU was signed at The Real Estate Forum, 2022 in Mumbai in the presence of Shri Aaditya Thackeray, Hon'ble. Minister of Tourism & Environment, Government of Maharashtra. The move will give a boost to EV adoption in the state.

"We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power's and NAREDCO's collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility," said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Tata Power is a pioneer in the installation of EV charging points across the country, having a presence across all segments of the EV charging eco-system – public charging, captive charging, and home and workplace charging stations. Tata Power EZ Charge is a mobile application helping users locate EV charging stations, charge EVs, and make bill payments online. It has deployed all types of chargers including DC and AC Chargers. The company is driving e-mobility infrastructure through various collaborations. Tata Power has already partnered with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails, Lodha Group, Rustomjee, Enviro, and others to set up and enhance the EV charging infrastructure.

The Company has deployed more than 500 public & semi-public charging points in Maharashtra and over 1500 public EV charging points across different cities.