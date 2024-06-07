Live
Tata Steel negotiating for €3-bn Dutch govt aid
New Delhi: Tata Steel on Thursday said it is in talks with the Dutch government on a proposed decarbonisation roadmap for the company’s factory in the Netherlands. The company’s statement came after reports said that the Netherlands may provide as much as 3 billion euro ($3.26 billion) for the green transformation of the steel major’s IJmuiden factory, which has caused serious health and environmental problems in the adjoining area.
“The company is in discussions with the Dutch Government on the proposed decarbonization roadmap,” Tata Steel said in a stock exchange filing.
