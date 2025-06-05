Tata Tea Chakra Gold Gemini Initiates a Consumer Awareness Drive about Tea Quality in Telangana

Tata Tea Chakra Gold Gemini, Telangana's beloved tea brand, is set to launch an initiative to educate consumers about the importance of tea quality and the potential risks associated with adulterated or colored loose tea. *Chemically-colored teas have become common in many markets across the country. It was noted that "tea (finished product/made tea) occasionally contains extraneous colouring materials which are not allowed, called adulterant tea. Occasional reports suggest that sub-standard tea leaves are colored with bismark brown, potassium blue, turmeric, indigo, plumbago, etc., to impart some favorite color or glossiness to the product." Tata Tea Chakra Gold Gemini aims to raise awareness and ensure consumers understand the ill effects of such practices, promoting a shift towards safer, higher-quality packaged tea from a trusted brand.

Tata Tea Chakra Gold Gemini looks to spread awareness among consumers of Telangana about the health risks associated with artificially colored tea and how to distinguish between adulterated and unadulterated tea. In its historic efforts, the brand reached over 30,000 households in the region with a door-to-door awareness campaign featuring its cold-water test.

Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India & South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, stated, "At Tata Tea Chakra Gold Gemini, our commitment goes beyond delivering a great quality cup of tea; it extends to ensuring the safety & well-being of our consumers. Our awareness drive aims to educate and empower the people of Telangana about the potential risks of adulterated tea, helping them make informed choices. We encourage everyone to join our mission by choosing trusted, high-quality packaged tea.”

Dr. Addu Kiranmayi, a well-known nutritionist from Hyderabad, highlights, “Tea is a deeply cherished beverage in Telugu households across the region, often enjoyed multiple times a day. Consuming adulterated tea can pose several health risks, primarily due to the various harmful substances that might be present in these teas. Some potential health effects include diarrhea, nausea, gastric irritation, headaches, and dizziness. By staying informed and cautious, consumers can protect themselves from the adverse effects of consuming adulterated tea and continue to enjoy the benefits of pure, high-quality packaged tea.”

Tata Tea Chakra Gold Gemini is part of the trusted Tata Tea family, known for its premium blend crafted from the finest tea leaves sourced from the lush valleys of the Brahmaputra River in Assam.