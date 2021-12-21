Tata Tea’s new ad film reflects ‘Ghanam’ aspect of Telugus

Hyderabad: As part of its latest restage campaign, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, the second largest tea brand in South India, has launched a new film continuing its series of hyperlocal campaigns that celebrates India's rich cultural diversity and invokes regional pride.

The campaign, which is conceived by Mullen Lintas, Bangalore, is rooted in region-specific insights that reflect not just the true spirit of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but also the unique traits of its people. Taking forward Tata Tea's hyperlocal strategy, the region-specific film for the Telugu States celebrates the 'larger than life' outlook of people from these States who believe in maximising every aspect and moment of their life in a Ghanam manner. The campaign idea draws from the insight that Telugus believe good things in life are best enjoyed when they are Ghanam meaning fully loaded, and they want to live it the big way.

Puneet Das, president - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, "Following our recent restage strategy on Chakra Gold, which saw a refreshed packaging highlighting Telugu pride elements, we are happy to launch the new AP and Telangana - specific film celebrating the 'Ghanam' way of life. The campaign brings alive the true spirit of the region and its people as part of our hyperlocal strategy aiming to engage consumers with local cultural insights."