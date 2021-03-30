TCS in for brand rejig

New Delhi: India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday unveiled its new brand statement - 'Building on Belief' - that encapsulates long-term partnerships, collaborative approach and investments in research and innovation by the company to help customers achieve purpose-led transformation goals.

The new statement also reflects TCS' own belief that it, along with its customers, can harness collective knowledge to innovate in ways that result in better futures for individuals, communities and the planet. "For decades, we have worked with our customers with a shared purpose- leveraging the power of innovation, knowledge and technology to transform businesses," TCS Chief Marketing Officer Rajashree R said. She added that the new brand articulation and purpose statement pave the way to engage with customers as their growth and transformation partners and bring together TCS' contextual knowledge and expertise to help them master their journey.

"We are excited to take this new articulation of our brand to our clients, associates and all other stakeholders," she said during a virtual briefing. The company said 'Building on Belief' represents a brand promise based on TCS' core strengths, including a long-term approach based on shared purpose that benefits clients through the breadth of reach and ubiquity of involvement; innovation and the responsible, sustainable and strategic view it provides; and the ability to harness collective knowledge to create technology-led solutions for transformative, measurable impact.

TCS will activate its new brand statement in the coming weeks and will also be leveraged across the various marathons that the company supports across the globe. Rajashree noted that TCS will undertake a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign for the new programme, and will also "spend a lot of effort and focus in communicating this to associates through town halls". In a statement, TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said every innovation and every transformational journey begin with the belief that it will make the world better.