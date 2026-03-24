TDR boost: NAREDCO hails State’s GO 95 as game-changer for middle-class housing

NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council), Telangana has welcomed the state government’s issuance of GO 95, calling it a landmark reform that will make urban housing more accessible while promoting sustainable growth.

The amendments to the Telangana Building Rules, 2012 are expected to rationalize urban development, particularly in Hyderabad, by streamlining the use of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and easing regulatory complexities. The new provisions allow mid-sized plots (750–2000 sq.m) to construct buildings up to 21 metres using TDR, encouraging affordable apartment development for middle-class families.

Flexible setback relaxations and reduced upfront costs through TDR substitution are also expected to stabilize property prices.

The policy further promotes ‘sustainable densification’ of core urban areas by redefining high-rises and introducing structured TDR usage for taller buildings. Large plots above 2000 sq.m can now gain additional floors, incentivizing organized housing projects.

NAREDCO Telangana President Vijaya Sai Meka termed the GO a “win-win for citizens, environment and the real estate sector”, while Secretary General Sreedhar Reddy Koppula said it would expand quality housing options in prime locations.

The body said the reform would act as a catalyst for Hyderabad’s next phase of real estate growth and investment.