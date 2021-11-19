Tech giants urged to mentor startups 

New Delhi: Inviting Google to further help India realise its $1 trillion digital economy goal by 2025, Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday that the collaboration between the government and Sundar Pichai-headed Google will help Indian startups emerge stronger in the new normal during the pandemic.

Addressing at the seventh edition of the 'Google for India' virtual event, Chandrasekhar said that the collaboration is a great example of how government and industry can work together to promote the growth of local businesses. "I'm hopeful and confident that Google's mentorship through this initiative will help selected startups emerge stronger in this new normal. I would like to invite Google and the rest of the industry to participate in India's $1 trillion digital economy mission, which will pave the way for the rest of the world," he added.

Google in July last year announced to invest about Rs75,000 crore ($10 billion) in India in the next five to seven years. The minister said that India is on track to attain new heights of digital empowerment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India.

Emphasising the growth in electronics manufacturing in India, the minister said that India is at the cusp of becoming a leading player in the evolving global value chain for the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.