Telecom Bill 2023 enables govt to control networks

New Delhi: A new telecom bill, introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, allows the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, drops OTT in definition of telecom services and provides for non-auction route for allocation of satellite spectrum.The Centre will take temporary possession of telecom network in case of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety, as per the Telecommunications Bill, 2023. The bill proposes to stop transmission and intercept messages in case of public emergency, in the interest of public, to prevent incitement for committing offence etc. “On the occurrence of any public emergency, including disaster management, or in the interest of public safety, the central government or a state government or any officer specially authorised in this behalf by the central government or a state government, if satisfied that it is necessary or expedient so to do, by notification—take temporary possession of any telecommunication service or telecommunication network from an authorised entity,” the bill said.

The bill was introduced in the lower house by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw amid din over Opposition demanding statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach issue. When Vaishnaw initiated the process of introducing the bill, BSP member Ritesh Pandey opposed its introduction as it was being brought in as a Money Bill and would not require approval of the Rajya Sabha. Pandey also sought that the bill be sent to a parliamentary committee since there are concerns relating to privacy.