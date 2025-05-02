Temerario roars into India: 920 CV of Electrifying Performance

Lamborghini Temerario, Hybrid Supercar, India Launch, V8 Twin-Turbo, 920 CV, Sant’Agata BologneseAutomobili Lamborghini marks a new milestone with the launch of the Temerario in India. Equipped with a revolutionary twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, the Temerario delivers 920 CV and is the first production super sports car to achieve 10,000 rpm. Its performance is extraordinary: a top speed of 343 km/h (210+ mph) and 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds. It is the second model in Lamborghini’s High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range to enter the Indian market. Following the launches of the two plug-in hybrid versions – the V12 HPEV, Revuelto, and the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV, Urus SE - this marks the full completion of Sant’Agata Bolognese’s hybrid transition within the Direzione Cor Tauri strategy.

Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, commented, “India remains one of the key markets for Lamborghini in the Asia Pacific region, and we are thankful to our customers for their enthusiasm and support, which led us to achieve record sales in the country in 2024. The Temerario features cutting-edge technology, including an all-new twin-turbo V8 engine, design and build in Sant’Agata Bolognese that delivers an outstanding 920CV, reaching an impressive 10,000 rpm and powered by three electric motors, it redefines performance, exhilarating driving dynamics and elevated comfort. We are confident that it will resonate with our Indian customers, continuing the success in this market.”

The Temerario is presented in a striking Viola Pasifae exterior. Guests had the opportunity to explore their firsthand personalization options through Lamborghini Ad Personam program , with more than 400 exterior colours, complementary interiors and special trim options. Another exclusive highlight to the event was Tod’s, one of Lamborghini’s esteemed partner brands, who brought in an exclusive collaboration collection, celebrating the synergy between Italian craftsmanship and luxury. This collaboration reflects both brands’ dedication to excellence and attention to detail.

Price starting from ex-showroom INR 6 Crores.

Powertrain

The heart of a Lamborghini has always been its drive system. With the new Temerario, Lamborghini takes an entirely new approach, with five years of development delivering an unprecedented super sports car powertrain, comprised of an extremely high-revving biturbo Internal Combustion Engine concept combined with three electric motors.

The new powertrain is integral to the second super sports car in Lamborghini's High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) product range. The first target was to achieve the highest possible specific power and torque, while at the same time offering the response of a classic high-revving naturally aspirated engine. Therefore, only high-performance components are used in the drivetrain: the new 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine has a specific output of 200 CV per litre and works together with an oil-cooled axial flow electric motor fully integrated in the V8 housing. Propulsion is supported by two electric motors on the front axle.

More space and room for everyday life

The interior of the Temerario has been completely redesigned compared to the Huracán, while at the same time further developing the design language first seen on the Revuelto. Thanks to the new spaceframe chassis, the Temerario offers significantly more interior space than its predecessor. A low and ergonomic seating position offers the pilot and co-pilot a perfect connection and integration with the vehicle while at the same time providing a high level of comfort, true to the Lamborghini philosophy of “Feel like a pilot”.

Temerario offers 13 driving experiences that make the super sports car versatile and capable of exciting both in daily driving and on the curbs of a circuit. The drive modes can be selected via the rotors on the steering wheel: the upper left, red-crowned rotor allows the driver to choose between Città, Strada, Sport, Corsa and Corsa Plus (ESC Off - electronic controls deactivated); furthermore, by pressing the "checkered flag" button for two seconds, Launch Control is activated to exploit the maximum potential when starting from a standing start.

“Temerario offers an innovative and puristic driving experience at the same time. The e-4WD system combined with torque vectoring is a perfect combination,” comments Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer at Lamborghini. On the one hand we have a car that is absolutely precise and effective on the track, on the other we can have a more typically rear-wheel drive character, oriented towards maximum involvement for the driver."

By selecting Sport, the Temerario changes character and the car's behavior is set to offer emotive, fun and responsive driving in each of the three combinable modes: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. The combustion engine, assisted by the hybrid system, is active in all three situations, delivering a maximum of 920 CV of power while the sound of the V8 becomes more present; the gearbox responds with maximum responsiveness while the suspension and aerodynamics enhance the agility of the car and the pleasure of driving in corners.

The pinnacle of effectiveness and power expressed, both in terms of performance and sound, is reached with Corsa, the mode designed to enhance the dynamic capabilities of Temerario on the track. In Performance the powertrain expresses the peak of its potential by delivering 920 CV, and the control of the hybrid system is calibrated to get the most out of the e-axle both in terms of torque vectoring and all-wheel drive, for ultra-sporty driving but accessible at the same time. The sound also reaches maximum emotiveness for an engaging and exhilarating sound experience.

The Lamborghini Temerario embodies the essence of the authentic “Fuoriclasse,” redefining excellence in the super sports car realm with its groundbreaking hybrid technology and unparalleled performance. As a masterpiece of engineering and design from Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Temerario stands as a symbol of Lamborghini’s relentless pursuit of innovation.























