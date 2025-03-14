Tesla seeks certification for two electric car models it wants to sell in India

New Delhi: Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. has initiated the process for the certification and homologation of two of its electric cars in India, which is an essential requirement for all vehicles before they can be sold in the country.

Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt. Ltd., the local unit of Musk's firm, has submitted two new applications for homologation of the Model Y and Model 3 cars in India, according to industry sources.

Homologation is the process of certifying that a vehicle is roadworthy and meets the norms laid out for all vehicles manufactured in India or imported into the country. The tests ensure that the vehicle matches the requirements of the Indian market in terms of emission and safety and roadworthiness in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

The company had earlier submitted seven applications for homologation in India earlier which were meant for test cars. An eighth application was approved recently.

The move comes amid talks with the US and India on a free trade agreement under which tariffs are expected to be lowered by both countries to enhance bilateral trade.

Musk has been keen to enter India as he is looking for a foothold in the world’s third-largest car market as an alternative to China, after the communist country came under strict US sanctions.

While the Indian government is keen that Musk set up a plant in India to make Tesla for the local market, the billionaire wants to export the car to the country without any immediate manufacturing plans.

Electric car sales in India recorded a 20 per cent jump to 99,165 units in 2024, from 82,688 units in 2023. Tata Motors and JSW MG Motors are currently the market leaders.

In addition, the luxury electric vehicle market also posted an increase in sales during the year, with 2,809 EVs sold by BMW, Mercedes Benz India, Volvo Cars India, Audi, and Porsche in 2024, up from 2,633 units in 2023.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the electric passenger vehicle retail sales in India grew by nearly 20 per cent.

The EV market is expected to continue growing, with industry forecasts predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43 per cent.

Government initiatives and subsidies under the PM E-Drive scheme are also contributing to the growth of the EV market in India, as the country transitions to green energy in the fight against climate change.

The electric two-wheeler segment recorded significant growth, with 1.13 million units sold in 2024, up from 860,000 units in 2023.

The overall EV penetration in the country increased to 7.46 per cent in 2024, up from 6.39 per cent in 2023.



