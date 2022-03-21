Textile MSMEs need handholding amid crisis, says Karnataka Minister

Hyderabad: The revival of textile sector is very important to the Indian economy as it employs 3.5 crore people, contributes 17 per cent of exports and 4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), said N Nagaraju, Minister for Small Scale, Government of Karnataka, while inaugurating the GlobalSpin Trade Conclave on Eco Textiles, Eco Handlooms and Apparels at World Trade Center (WTC), Bengaluru.

The minister also advocated the need for handholding the textile MSMEs to tide over the crisis caused due to the business uncertainties during the last two years. The event is being organised by the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), along with the Ministry of Textiles as Knowledge Partner and WTC Shamshabad (Hyderabad) and WTC Visakhapatnam as supporting partners.

On the occasion, Bhasker Kalra, Under Secretary, Ministry of MSMEs, has sensitised the participants of the event about various schemes of the ministry related to the textile industry. Dr Rajit Okhandiar, CEO of Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles was the guest of honour and he has also explained about the importance of the textile sector to the Indian economy.

Dr Glory Swarupa, Director General of ni-msme welcomed the guests. She briefed them about the role of NIMSME in the promotion of MSMEs by way of organising various training programmes, development of clusters as well as trade fairs and exhibitions.