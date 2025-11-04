The all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line Make Their Global Debut

The all-new Hyundai VENUE Hi-Five’s · Taller, Wider and Longer Wheelbase - the all-new Hyundai VENUE offers enhanced space and a big SUV presence on road · Introduces Hyundai’s cutting-edge Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system, accelerated by NVIDIA · Enhanced in-car experience with Dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) curved panoramic displays and Terrazzo-textured crash pad · Upto 20 Controllers capable of Over-the-Air (OTA) vehicle updates, delivering unmatched convenience and cutting-edge performance · A safety cocoon on wheels, built on Global K1 enhanced Platform, the all-new Hyundai VENUE redefines safety – with more than 65 advanced safety features, including 33 safety features as standard across all variants · Link for images

The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Hi-Five’s The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line boasts 32 exclusive upgrades over the all-new Hyundai VENUE— including an exclusive steering wheel with Performance control buttons, wing-type spoiler, twin-tip exhaust and more, highlighting its sporty and athletic stance · The R17 (D = 436.6 mm) diamond cut alloy wheel with contrasting red brake calipers offers a fierce visual cue to the SUV’s raw, dynamic power Sporty Black interior with red highlights enhances in-cabin experience, blending dynamic style with refined sophistication

enhances in-cabin experience, With 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC navigation system, accelerated by NVIDIA and C-OTA updates , the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line delivers a driving experience that’s seamless and connected

and , the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line delivers a driving experience that’s seamless and connected The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line redefines safety with ADAS Level 2 and more than 70 advanced safety and 41 standard safety features · Link for images Gurugram, November 04, 2025: Hyundai Motor India Limited today marked a significant milestone with the global debut of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line, redefining the compact SUV segment with a bold new design, advanced technology and exhilarating performance. A game-changer in the compact SUV segment, the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line embodies the spirit of Tech up. Go beyond, reflecting brand’s progressive vision of making every drive smarter, safer and more connected. Crafted for those who aspire for more and seek extraordinary experiences in every journey, the dynamic SUV duo deliver enhanced style, cutting-edge technology and thrilling performance behind the wheel. With starting prices of INR 7 89 900 (ex-

showroom), the all-new Hyundai VENUE will make the future of mobility more accessible than ever, turning new-age aspirations into everyday reality. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “At HMIL, our commitment to India runs deep. We have recently announced an investment of over INR 45,000 crores, reaffirming our long-term vision for this vibrant market. The all-new Hyundai VENUE marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter and it is the first product to roll out from our state-of-the-art Pune manufacturing plant and the first among the 26 products we plan to introduce by 2030. The launch of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line represents a significant milestone in our journey of automotive excellence.” Presenting the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “Since its debut in 2019, the Hyundai VENUE has been one of the most successful nameplates in our SUV lineup, with over 7 lakh units sold and a consistent position among the top three compact SUVs in India. VENUE has played a pivotal role in strengthening Hyundai’s SUV leadership and shaping our identity as a progressive and customer-centric brand. Preferred by young, aspirational working professionals who seek performance, Hyundai VENUE has become a symbol of dynamic urban mobility and spirited individuality. With the launch of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and VENUE N Line, we are taking this success story to the next level. The new Hyundai VENUE embodies disruptive design, advanced technology, superior safety and exhilarating performance, setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. It also marks a proud moment for Hyundai Motor India, as the all-new Hyundai VENUE will now be exclusively manufactured in India for global markets - a true testament to the ‘Make in India for the World’ vision and the growing role of HMIL in Hyundai Motor Company’s global strategy.” The all-new Hyundai VENUE Assertive Exteriors: The all-new Hyundai VENUE commands the road with its confident stance, powerful unique language and a striking presence. The SUV’s confident stance is underscored by its taller and wider body dimensions, reinforcing a powerful and unique SUV imagery. Key Exterior highlights: · Dimensions (mm): 3995 (Length) * 1800 (Width) * 1665 (Height) * 2520 (Wheelbase) · Taller and Wider Dimensions (48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the existing VENUE) · Quad beam LED headlamps · Twin horn LED DRLs · Horizon LED positioning lamp · Rear horizon LED tail lamps · Dark chrome radiator grille · Bridge type roof rails · Signature C-pillar garnish

· In-Glass VENUE emblem Stylish Interiors: The interiors of the all-new Hyundai VENUE are designed to offer a connected lifestyle-first experience. It redefines urban driving with its stylish and spacious interiors, blending modern design and premium materials. Thoughtfully crafted for comfort and versatility, it offers ample room for both front and rear passengers, crafting each journey as a testament to refined elegance and smart design Key Interior Highlights: · Long wheelbase - 2520mm (20 mm longer than the existing VENUE) · Dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) Curved Panoramic displays · Rear window sunshade · Dual tone leather^ seats with VENUE branding · Coffee table centre console with Surround ambient lighting · Ambient lighting (Moon white) on crash pad · Terrazzo-textured crash pad finish · Premium leather^ armrest · D-Cut steering wheel · Electric 4-way driver seats · 2-Step reclining rear seats · Rear AC vents Trailblazing Technology: The all-new Hyundai VENUE is a leap forward in connected technology, redefining in-car convenience and digital experiences. With the debut of Hyundai’s advanced ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) accelerated by NVIDIA, the all-new Hyundai VENUE comes with a stunning 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC Navigation system that puts the world at your fingertips. The new compact SUV isn’t just a car, it’s your personalized entertainment hub, your tech-savvy co-pilot and your gateway to seamless innovation. Key Technology Highlights: · 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC Navigation system, Accelerated by NVIDIA · 31.24 cm (12.3”) Full digital display cluster · Bose premium sound 8 speaker system · Front row ventilated seats · Surround view monitor (SVM) · Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay · Voice enabled smart electric sunroof · Upto 20 controllers capable of Over-the-Air (OTA) vehicle updates · 70 Hyundai blue link connected car features · Blind Spot view monitor (BVM) Advanced Safety:

Safety takes the spotlight in the all-new Hyundai VENUE, delivering a fortified driving experience through enhanced structural integrity, cutting-edge driver assistance and a full suite of standard safety features. With Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2 with 16 intelligent features and a reinforced body crafted from 71% expansive application of - hot stamping, ultra-high strength steel, advanced high strength steel and high strength steel, the all-new Hyundai VENUE is engineered to provide uncompromising protection and total peace of mind - every time you hit the road. Key Safety features: · More than 65 advanced safety features, including 33 safety features as standard across all variants · Electronic stability control (ESC) · Hill-start assist control (HAC) · Electric parking brake with auto hold · Surround view monitor (SVM) · All 4-disc brakes · 6 airbags · Tyre pressure monitoring system (tpms) – Highline · Electro chromic mirror (ECM) with telematics switches · 3-point seatbelts with reminder for all seats · Rollover sensor Refined Performance: The all-new Hyundai VENUE is meticulously engineered to deliver an exhilarating driving experience, combining refined performance with a versatile range of powertrain options. Bold and dynamic, this upcoming compact SUV fuses cutting-edge drive technologies with precision-tuned capabilities that transform every road into a playground. Whether you're chasing efficiency or craving spirited acceleration, the all-new Hyundai VENUE offers a comprehensive lineup of powertrains tailored to meet diverse driving styles and preferences. Enhanced by intelligent drive control configurations, it ensures a seamless blend of power, agility and smooth handling across all terrains. Key Performance Highlights: Customers will have a wide range of powertrains to choose from, including Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol and U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel. Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol: A smooth, dependable and perfect powertrain for everyday driving, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol: A turbo beast that offers thrilling acceleration to those craving a more powerful experience. The powertrain is engineered for peak performance and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission & advanced 7- speed DCT transmission with idle stop and go (ISG).

U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel: Engineered for those who demand performance without compromise, this diesel powertrain delivers an impressive performance with stellar fuel economy. The powertrain will be available in both 6-speed manual and newly introduced 6-speed automatic transmission options.

fuel economy. The powertrain will be available in both 6-speed manual and newly introduced 6-speed automatic transmission options. Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel Max. Power 61 kW (83 PS) @ 6000 r/min 88.3 kW (120 PS) @6000 r/min 85 kW (116 PS) @ 4000 r/min Max. Torque 114.7 Nm (11.7 kgm) @ 4200 r/min 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) @1500-4000 r/min 250 Nm (25.5 kgm) @ 1500-2750 r/min The all-new Hyundai VENUE Colour options: The all-new Hyundai VENUE will be offered in a striking palette of six monotone shades and two stylish dual-tone combinations. Monotone Dual Tone Hazel blue (New colour) Hazel blue with abyss black roof (New colour) Mystic sapphire (New colour) Atlas white with abyss black roof Dragon red (New colour) Titan grey Atlas white Abyss black The all-new Hyundai VENUE Technical Specifications: Items The all-new Hyundai VENUE Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel Dimensions Length (mm) 3 995 Width (mm) 1 800 Height (mm) 1 665^ Wheelbase (mm) 2 520 Fuel tank capacity (l) 45 Engine

Displacement (cm3) 1 197 998 1 493 Max. Power 61 kW (83 PS) @ 6 000 r/min 88.3 kW (120 PS) @6 000 r/min 85 kW (116 PS) @ 4 000 r/min Max. Torque 114.7 Nm (11.7 kgm) 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) 250 Nm (25.5 kgm) @ 4200 r/min @ 1500-4000 r/min @ 1500-2750 r/min Transmission Type 5 - speed manual 6 - speed manual 6 - speed manual 7 - speed DCT 6 - speed automatic Suspension Front McPherson strut with coil spring Rear Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring Brakes Front Disc Rear* Drum / Disc Tyre Size* 195/65 R15 (D = 380.2 mm) Steel wheel with cover 215/60 R16 (D = 405.6 mm) Styled Steel wheel 215/60 R16 (D = 405.6 mm) Diamond Cut Alloy wheel Spare wheel 195 / 65 R15 (D = 380.2 mm) steel wheel ^ with R16 wheel size and roof rails & 1 650 mm with R15 wheel size and roof rails * varies basis trim level The all-new Hyundai VENUE – Introductory price: Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol - MT HX 2 HX 4 HX 5 Ex-showroom price INR 7 89 900 INR 8 79 900 INR 9 14 900 The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is more than just an SUV, it is a bold statement of dynamic performance, cutting-edge technology and striking design. Crafted for those who live for thrill of driving and aspire for extraordinary, the new SUV blends power, precision and innovation in every detail. With the spirit of Tech up. Go beyond at its core, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line brings a fresh wave of excitement to India’s SUV landscape, designed for those who demand extraordinary. Radiant Exteriors The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is poised to transform the compact SUV segment with its bold design and athletic presence. Every aspect of the new SUV reflects its dynamic spirit brought to life through a striking, futuristic exterior that turns heads wherever it goes. A seamless fusion of sophistication and sportiness, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line sets

a new design standard. Every element is meticulously crafted to convey confidence, agility and pure excitement to today’s aspirational customers. Key Exterior highlights: · N Line Exclusive Bumper with Red* Highlights (Front & Rear) · Dark Chrome Radiator Grille with N Line emblem · N Line Exclusive Dark metallic silver Skid Plate (Front & Rear) · LED Sequential Turn Indicators · Body colored Wheel Arch cladding · Side Sill garnish with Red* Highlights · Bridge Type Roof rails with Red Highlights · R17 (D=436.6mm) Diamond cut alloys with N emblem · Disc Brakes with Red Caliper (Front & Rear) · N Line Exclusive Wing Type Spoiler · Twin Tip Exhaust · N Line Emblem: Radiator Grille, Front Fender (RH and LH), Tailgate Upmarket Interiors Step inside the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line and the passengers are greeted by a cabin that seamlessly blends the dynamic style with refined sophistication. The sporty black interiors, accented with bold red highlights, are meticulously crafted to emphasize its athletic character, all while ensuring exceptional comfort, control and an immersive driving experience. Key Interior Highlights: · Sporty black interior with Red Highlights · N Line exclusive steering wheel with performance control buttons · N line exclusive gear shift knob · Sporty Metal pedals · Sporty Black Leather^ Seats with N branding · Ambient Lighting (Sunrise Red) - Crashpad and Centre Console Scintillating Performance Engineered for those who seek adrenaline in every drive, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is powered by the Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine, delivering sharp acceleration and impressive responsiveness. Available in both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT transmission, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line delivers reliable performance and easy handling. The inclusion of traction control modes and drive mode select ensures that the vehicle delivers optimized performance across varying conditions. Enhancing the sporty edge event further, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line comes equipped with paddle shifters, amplifying the thrill of sporty driving and giving the driver a sense of direct engagement with the vehicle’s performance potential. Key Performance Highlights:

Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol Max. Power 88.3 kW (120 PS) @6000 r/min Max. Torque 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) @1500-4000 r/min High end Technology At the forefront of innovation, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line raises the bar for automotive innovation with 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC Navigation system, accelerated by NVIDIA and C-OTA updates. The connected infotainment system integrates navigation, voice commands and real-time vehicle connectivity, ensuring every drive remains connected and intuitive. The comprehensive tech suite reinforces Hyundai’s vision of making driving not only exciting but also smart and safe. Key Technology Highlights: · 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC navigation system · 31.24 cm (12.3”) full digital display cluster · Bose premium sound 8 speaker system · Surround view monitor (SVM) and Blind spot view monitor (BVM) · Upto 20 vehicle controllers capable of over-the-air (C-OTA) updates · Smart Aroma Diffuser Next Gen Safety The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line is a cocoon on the road, equipped with ADAS Level 2 with an impressive suite of 21 intelligent driver-assistance features. Engineered with 71% expansive application of - hot stamping, UHSS, AHSS and HSS. Built for uncompromised safety, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line ensures a complete peace of mind on every journey. Key Safety Highlights: · Super Strong Body Structure · More than 70 advanced safety features · 41 standard safety features · ADAS Level 2 with 21 features · Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold · Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – Highline Vibrant Colour Options Catering to diverse style preferences, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line will be offered in five monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options. Each shade has been carefully curated to complement the SUVs design language, allowing customers to choose a look that perfectly reflects their personality.

Monotone Dual Tone Hazel Blue (New colour) Hazel Blue with abyss black roof (New colour) Dragon Red (New colour) Dragon Red with abyss black roof (New colour) Titan grey Atlas white with abyss black roof Abyss Black Atlas White The all-new Venue N Line Variant Options Offering tailored performance and style, the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line will be available in two variants – N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT). The all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line Technical Specifications: Items The all-new Hyundai VENUE N LINE Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol Dimensions Length(mm) 3 995 Width(mm) 1 800 Height(mm) 1 665^ Wheelbase(mm) 2 520 Fuel tank Capacity (l) 45 Engine Displacement (cm3) 998 Max. Power 88.3 kW (120 PS) @ 6 000 r/min Max. Torque 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) @ 1500-4000 r/min Transmission Type 6 - speed manual 7 - speed DCT Suspension Front McPherson strut with coil spring Rear Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring Brakes Front Disc Rear Disc Tyre Size

215/55 R17 (D=436.6 mm) diamond cut alloy wheel Spare wheel 195/65 R15 (D=380.2 mm) steel wheel ^ with roof rails



