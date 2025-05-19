Live
The Best Brews to Keep You Cool This Summer
As the Indian summer heats up, nothing beats the refreshing chill of a cold beer in hand. From premium indulgences that elevate your summer experience to budget-friendly options that don’t compromise on taste, the variety of beers available today ensures that there’s a perfect brew for every sunny afternoon and evening gathering. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, having a barbecue, or celebrating with friends, these beers will keep you refreshed and cool all season long.
Proost
When the sun’s at its peak, Proost Strong Beer is your go-to for a refreshing, bold taste that’s made for summer. With an ABV of 6.8%, it strikes the perfect balance between strength and smoothness, offering a premium beer experience at an affordable price. Crafted with malted barley, rice, and hops, it’s ideal for those long, laid-back afternoons spent with friends or at a barbecue. Priced at just ₹110 per can (500ml) and ₹140 per bottle (650ml) in Delhi, it offers unbeatable value for a beer that delivers both flavor and refreshment.
Bad Monkey
For those looking to add a little adventure to their summer sips, Bad Monkey Strong Beer (8% ABV) is the one to reach for. Bold, full-bodied, and full of character, this brew brings a punch of flavor that’s perfect for evenings under the stars or unwinding after a long day. For a milder option, Bad Monkey Tamed (5% ABV) gives you the same bold profile with a gentler kick. Whether you’re going for the full force or a lighter version, Bad Monkey brings a rebellious, fun energy to your summer celebrations—at a great price.
Budweiser
Budweiser Magnum Strong (8% ABV) is for those who want to embrace both strength and sophistication this summer. With its rich, full-bodied flavor and smooth finish, this brew is the perfect choice for those who appreciate intensity without sacrificing drinkability. Whether you’re kicking back after work or gearing up for a night out, Budweiser Magnum offers a premium beer experience that’s as bold as the summer heat. Its price and quality make it an accessible indulgence for any occasion.
Carlsberg
If you crave a beer with a bit of depth, Carlsberg Elephant Strong (7% ABV) offers a rich, malty taste with caramel and dried fruit notes, plus a subtle touch of spice. With its crisp yet full-bodied flavor, it’s the ideal brew for those long summer evenings when you want something that pairs well with both conversation and grilled foods. Whether you’re hosting a summer gathering or simply relaxing, Carlsberg Elephant’s smooth yet powerful taste makes it the perfect choice for those seeking refinement without the premium price tag.