The Hans India Bizz Buzz Business Conclave begins

Hyderabad: The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave by Hans India have kickstarted in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The Hans India Chief Editor Ramu Sarma on Friday launched the conclave in presence of the officials of Hans India, HMTV and businessmen. Several businessmen from several faculties have attended the conclave.

The two-day conclave has kicked off under the World Trade Centre Visakhapatnam and The Hans India.

The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave is a platform where the information is shared, assess potential, generate ideas and benefit from the experience. The participation in this event will serve to promote and foster the entrepreneurial spirit in Andhra Pradesh.

Bizz Buzz, India's business e-daily from The Hans India Group of Publications, had decided to embark on a mission to organize Bizz Buzz Business Conclaves (BBBCs), mega business and industrial conclaves, in Tier-2 capital cities. The first Bizz Buzz Business Conclave (BBBC) is orgainsed for two days on April 22nd & 23rd at Visakhapatnam in association with World Trade Centre (WTC), Vizag.

The 2-day conclave will focus on business environment in India and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, besides other issues related to business, trade and industry. The Conclave will throw light on key sectors like IT, Electronics, Start-ups, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Tourism, Petrochemicals, Shipping & Logistics, etc. Over 600 business delegates are expected to take part in the conclave during the two days.

Bizz Buzz had chosen Visakhapatnam as the location for first Bizz Buzz Business Conclave (BBBC), because the coastal city is endowed with many unique features. It's the biggest city in Andhra Pradesh, among the top cities on the East Coast of India and is on course to become the Business capital of Andhra Pradesh. Above all, it's a cosmopolitan city with ample presence of the services sector, trade, industry as well as tourism. The city has all the necessary attributes to emerge as major commercial and business hub in India over the next few years.