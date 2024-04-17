The Sleep Company opens store in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Sleep Company, a comfort-tech brand known for its patented smart grid technology, plans on taking innovation in the mattress category to new heights. The startup is working on integrating smart technology such as Artificial Intelligence into the mattressfor sleep monitoring, and temperature sensing, control.

The comfort-tech brand on Tuesday announced the launch of its eight company-owned, company-operated store in Hyderabad, and 75th in India. Speaking at the event, Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company, said: “We will continue to add new categories, new innovations, and new products based on AI, smart technology. One of the use casesis for sleep monitoring. Customers are not comfortable wearing wrist bands while sleeping, so what if the mattress has a monitor to track sleep patterns. Then, people’s feet turnscold at night,what if the mattress can sense the cold feet and become warmer. These are some of the new innovations to look forward this year.”

On adding new stores, Salotsaid the plan is to double the store count from 75 to 150 by end of this year, and open 200 storesin next 12 to 15 months.