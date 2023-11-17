Live
- Ensure BJP draws a blank in Delhi in LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers
- Jana Sena extends support to BJP in Mulugu
- TPCC spokesperson Ashok asks people to vote for Seethakka
- Elaborate arrangements for Panchami Theertham fete
- Telangana polls: EC orders suspension of Tourism Development Corp MD for accompanying minister
- IFFI 2023: Madhuri, Shahid to perform at opening; Ayushmann to honour Michael Douglas on closing
- Cong exhorts 'Team India' to win World Cup, posts messages with political undertone
- NHRC hears 56 human rights violation cases in NE states, orders to pay Rs 3.55cr relief
- What China's Xi gained from his Biden meeting
- 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: More in the offing, promises Manvir Singh after Kuwait triumph
Just In
Third A350 aircraft to undergo final interior and equipment modifications: Air India CEO
Highlights
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson in his Friday letters to employees said that the third A350 aircraft
New Delhi: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson in his Friday letters to employees said that the third A350 aircraft just completed receiving its new livery in Singapore and is currently winging its way back to Toulouse to undergo final interior and equipment modifications.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS