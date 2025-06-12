This World Gin Day, Discover Hidden Jewels by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE – A Toast to the Striking Beauty in the world

This World Gin Day, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE invites audiences to step into a world of immersive beauty with Hidden Jewels – a collection of strikingly beautiful off-the-menu cocktails crafted by 50 of the most influential bartenders across the country.

From the cool stillness of Kashmir’s Dal Lake to the vibrant bustle of Jaipur’s markets, each Hidden Jewel is inspired by a place of wonder – and transformed into an immersive drink experience. Crafted by leading names like Zanngasung (Soho House, Mumbai), Prantik Haldar (The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai), Naval Bhatt (Lair, New Delhi), Shubham Meisnam (Sidecar, New Delhi), and many more, this limited-edition curation is an invitation to slow down and allow yourself to savour the world’s beauty.

A New Way of Savoring: Beauty in Every Sip

Earlier, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brought together 50 of India’s top bartenders for an immersive experience in the wilds of Meghalaya. Through a series of workshops with indigenous artisans and chefs, the bartenders were inspired to observe, immerse, and draw from the striking beauty all around. The result is a new form of cocktail craftsmanship — one where every detail, from colour and aroma to garnishing and flavour, evokes a deeper sense of place and purpose – inviting you to stop in your tracks and be enamored by their striking beauty.

Adtnu Tiwari, Category Lead, Premium White Spirits, shared, “Across India, we are seeing a growing desire for experiences that invite us to pause, discover, and truly savour moments with friends and family. With Hidden Jewels, we are bringing elevated drinking experiences with cocktails that reframe how beauty shows up behind the bar – compelling us to observe, immerse, and feel moments that go on to become cherished memories,”

Top Hidden Jewels to discover this month

Launching this World Gin Month (June), these cocktails are waiting to be discovered at leading bars across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata. From the natural beauty of Rhododendron Trail in Sikkim captured in Midnight Bloom (Bar Kin-ru, Hyderabad), to the striking blues of Jodhpur City in Neela Noor (Forefathers, Hyderabad), get ready to experience the surreal moments that draw you in, poured into a glass at top bars in your city.