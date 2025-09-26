Thunder Strikes Again: Hero MotoCorp and Thums Up Launch Thunderwheels 2.0 with the Xtreme 250R

Thums Up, India’s leading soft drink brand under The Coca-Cola Company, and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have once again joined forces to launch Thunderwheels 2.0. Following the roaring success of last year’s collaboration, the iconic duo returns to offer young consumers the chance to own the all-new Hero Xtreme 250R, a premium 250cc streetfighter built for performance and thrill.

This exclusive partnership fuses Thums Up’s legendary strong taste and daring persona with Hero’s engineering excellence and advanced technology, delivering a power-packed experience designed to inspire those who live life on the edge. The Xtreme 250R is a bold symbol of individuality and thrill, perfectly aligned with the Thums Up ethos of Toofani spirit.

The campaign, ‘Dum hai toh scan kar’, invites consumers to scan QR codes on special edition Thums Up packs, and get a chance to own the Xtreme 250R. The packs will be available in markets across India since August 2025.

Aashish Midha, Head of Marketing – India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “The phenomenal response to Thunderwheels last year reaffirmed how deeply this initiative connects with the new generation of riders. Today’s youth want machines that reflect their individuality, confidence, and passion. With the Xtreme 250R, Hero MotoCorp is delivering a motorcycle built for agility, power, and style—designed for those who ride with intent. Our partnership with Thums Up amplifies this spirit, creating a shared culture of boldness, self-expression, and unstoppable energy on the road.”

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head – Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said, “Every experience by Thums Up is built to fuel adrenaline and push boundaries. Thums Up ThunderWheels 2.0, in partnership with Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme 250R, is built for the riders and thrill seekers who want to push the boundaries and be unstoppable in their dreams. For us, this partnership is all about engaging with young consumers in the spaces that matter most to them. Taste the Thunder and scan the pack to unlock action packed series of raw, real, and energetic experiences.”

The partnership will be amplified through a 360 campaign, spanning TV, digital films, influencer-led activations, and collaborations with artists that celebrate the spirit of free self-expression. Together, Hero MotoCorp and Thums Up continue to fuel a culture of adventure and courage, daring young India to ride, roar, and own the thunder.