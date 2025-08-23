  • Menu
ThunderPlus’s EV Franchise
ThunderPlus, an EV charging network, has powered up yet another milestone unveiling its second women-owned EV charging franchise in the country. The station is set at Hotel Vijayashree on NH-16, right along the bustling Vijayawada Guntur Highway.

Leela Lakshmi, the franchise owner, said: “This isn’t just about charging vehicles, it’s about charging dreams. I want more women to embrace technology-driven businesses and help build a greener, more sustainable India.”

