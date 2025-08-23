Live
- Google’s First Gemini Smart Home Speaker Leak Reveals Colours, Features, and TV Pairing
- Timarody’s followers booked by police
- ‘Lucky Scheme’ bust: Over 13,000 investors cheated of Rs 100 crore
- MeghMalhar contest invites lensmen to capture monsoon magic
- ED raids Cong MLA, others in ‘illegal’ betting case
- ‘Aati da Tulu Parba’ hosted to celebrate Tulunadu’s heritage
- Udupi dancer aims for global record with 9-day Bharatanatyam marathon
- State farmer’s ingenious tweak to cow-dung composting bags award
- Flood Levels in Godavari and Srisailam Decrease
- Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara: CM
ThunderPlus’s EV Franchise
Highlights
ThunderPlus, an EV charging network, has powered up yet another milestone unveiling its second women-owned EV charging franchise in the country. The...
ThunderPlus, an EV charging network, has powered up yet another milestone unveiling its second women-owned EV charging franchise in the country. The station is set at Hotel Vijayashree on NH-16, right along the bustling Vijayawada Guntur Highway.
Leela Lakshmi, the franchise owner, said: “This isn’t just about charging vehicles, it’s about charging dreams. I want more women to embrace technology-driven businesses and help build a greener, more sustainable India.”
Next Story