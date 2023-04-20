Tide looks to on-board 10L SMEs

Hyderabad : London-based fintech platform Tide is planning to get 10 lakh small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on-board in India by December 2024. Tide, the UK's leading SME-focused business financial platform, has onboarded 50,000 SMEs since its entry in India in December 2022, a company statement said. With the quick platform adoption and the market potential in India, Tide is confident that 10 lakh SMEs will join its platform and benefit from its digital business banking suite by the end of the year 2024. Tide also crossed 2.25 lakh app downloads on Google Play Store in March, since its launch, the statement added.

