Today petrol, diesel price in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 7

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel rates have recorded an upward trend on Tuesday (January 7). The petrol price has increased by 6 paise and diesel by 12 paise at all major metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol cost in Hyderabad is Rs 80.54 per litre and diesel Rs 75.00 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have decreased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol price has gone up by 6 paise and priced at Rs 80.07. Similarly, the rate of diesel also hiked by 12 paise and sold at Rs 74.19 In Vijayawada, the petrol cost Rs 79.70 and diesel at Rs 73.85.

Even in Delhi, the petrol rate has strengthened by 5 paise and tagged at Rs 75.74 and diesel hiked by 11 paise and priced at Rs 68.79. The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 81.33 and diesel sold at Rs 72.14.