Today petrol, diesel rates hiked in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 6

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel prices have continued to increase on Monday (January 6). The petrol rate has gone up by 16 paise and diesel by 18 paise.

With this, the petrol cost in Hyderabad has increased to Rs 80.48 per litre and diesel Rs 74.88 per litre. On the other hand, crude oil prices have recorded an upward trend in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the price of petrol has gone up by 15 paise and reached Rs 80.01. Similarly, the rate of diesel also strengthened by 18 paise and touched Rs 74.07. In Vijayawada, the petrol cost rose by 16 paise and priced at Rs 79.65 and diesel went up by 18 paise and sold at Rs 73.73.

Even in Delhi, the petrol rate has increased to Rs 75.69 and diesel at Rs 68.68. The petrol price in Mumbai also hiked by 15 paise and tagged at Rs 81.28 and diesel rose by 18 paise and sold at Rs 72.02.