Today petrol price stable, diesel hiked in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Delhi on December 19

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel prices have recorded mixed trends on Thursday (December 19). Today the petrol rate remains stable and diesel went up by 16 paise. With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is unchanged at Rs 79.42 per litre.and diesel hiked by 16 paise and priced at Rs 72.23 per litre.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati. Here the petrol rate is Rs 78.98 and diesel sold at Rs 71.57. In Vijayawada, the petrol cost is Rs 78.61 and diesel id priced at Rs 70.56.

Even the petrol rate in Delhi remains stable at Rs 74.63 and diesel rose by 15 paise and costs RS 66.19. In Mumbai, the petrol rate continues at Rs 80.29 and diesel increased by 16 paise and sold at 69.43.

As on June 2017, Diesel prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method. Petrol and diesel rates are revised at 06:00 a.m. every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled.