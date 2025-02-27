Live
Top-500 cos churn out 1.4 cr new jobs
New Delhi: India’s most valuable private sector companies in the ‘2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India-500’ have a cumulative value of $3.8 trillion (Rs324 lakh crore, up 40%), which is higher than the GDP of India and the combined GDPs of the UAE, Indonesia, and Spain, according to the report released on Tuesday.
These 500 companies recorded a 20 per cent increase in their workforce during 2024, adding nearly 1.4 million new jobs and expanding to a total of 8.4 million employees.
They now employ around 16 per cent of India’s total workforce, highlighting their significant role in national employment, the report states. In terms of market dominance, the Tata Group holds the crown, while the Adani Group has strengthened its grip. Tata Group has retained its leading position with 15 companies, contributing 10 per cent of the total cumulative value in the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.