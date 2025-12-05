Total RE capacity to be 60-80 GW by 2030: Official

New Delhi: India's renewable energy capacity under the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment will increase to 60-80 GW by 2030, with such installations exceeding 6 GW in 2025 alone, a senior official said on Thursday.

The C&I are non-residential electricity users like factories, office buildings, retail stores, schools, and hospitals. They can either install RE capacity on their land or premises or developer can set up plants for them for supply of green power to them.

Addressing the CII IndiaEdge event, New & Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said, "There is also going to be an increasing induction of RE through C&I contract. We have seen an increasing trade in the last couple of years and this year I believe C&I installation will exceed about 6 GW. The official said that by 2030, C&I RE capacity will be between 60 GW and 80 GW.

"If our data centre projection remains steady, then about 60 GW to 80 GW of RE will be provided by the developers to CNI consumers. Similarly distributed RE is going to wrap up in a very big way.