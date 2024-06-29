Toyota Kirloskar Motor Celebrates the Winning of CII GreenCo Gold Rating Award by its dealership, Rajesh Toyota, for their Best Sustainable Eco Practices

Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is proud to share the achievement of its dealership, Rajesh Toyota (located in Jaipur, Rajasthan), who won the prestigious GreenCo Gold Rated Company Award conferred by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Green Business Centre (GBC) at an awarding ceremony held recently in Chennai. Following a comprehensive assessment of the dealership’s environmental initiatives, CII recognized Rajesh Toyota with a gold rating. This significant accomplishment underscores Rajesh Toyota's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, aligning with the broader vision as outlined in Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 (TEC 2050).

The CII GreenCo Rating is a globally recognized framework that evaluates companies on their environmental performance through a comprehensive life cycle approach. Rajesh Toyota, the first automotive dealership in India to receive this CII accolade, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in implementing sustainable practices under various parameters, energy efficiency, waste management, and water conservation. Further this milestone achievement marks the ongoing celebration of TKM’s Environment Month (June 2024), themed "Unite for Responsible Resource Consumption towards becoming Global No.1", wherein the company aims to ignite awareness and action towards environmental stewardship with a key focus on water management and natural ecosystem revival with afforestation.

Towards sustainability, amongst various environmental driven initiatives, TKM has also devised Environmental Assessment System (EAS) to provide explicit guidance, fortifying its Environment Management System (EMS) across its entire value chain including dealers, suppliers, and logistic partners, which serves as a guiding framework in implementing best eco practices. Driven by TKM’s EMS, Rajesh Toyota has exemplified environmental excellence through a structured approach that began with establishing a robust environmental management organization at the dealership. By standardizing the environmental KPIs monitoring systems and setting challenging targets, Rajesh Toyota has achieved significant milestones. These include training dealer staffs on EMS, implementing various CO2 reduction measures such as AC temperature and lighting standardization, equipment energy reduction, compressed air reduction, lowering water usage through daily monitoring and enhancing value through waste segregation & proper disposal. Their commitment to environmental sustainability extends beyond their service centres, actively engaging with the community through sapling distributions, conducting eco driven roadshows and educational events at local schools. This a testament of Toyota driving its values across its entire value chain and all stakeholders towards creating a society in ‘Harmony with Nature”.





Rajesh Toyota has reduced scope 1 & 2* specific emission by 31.27% from 2019 base. The dealership’s renewable energy usage stands at 90.5% as of FY23-24. Furthermore, through various lean management, inventory optimisation and digital promotions, the dealership has reduced their waste generation per vehicle by 20.3% from 2019 base. The installation of an ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant) with a capacity of 10 KLD (Kilo Liters Per Day) and a filtration speed ranging between 800-1000 Liters per hour has resulted in zero liquid discharge due to efficient filtration and treatment processes undertaken at the Rajesh Dealership. They have developed a green cover of 34.21 % within their premises. In addition, various eco-initiatives are being promoted beyond the fence like creating awareness among the students in nearby schools & villages (community outreach) and contributing to water conservation projects.



* Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse (GHG) emissions that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization (e.g., emissions associated with fuel combustion in boilers, furnaces, mobile combustion, etc.). Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.

Expressing his thoughts, B. Padmanabha, Executive Vice President and Director of Manufacturing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “At TKM, we embrace our corporate responsibility to drive positive change and set new benchmarks in environmental sustainability. We are committed to bringing all our stakeholders across the value chain on this journey. We focus on building the organisation fundamentals at our business partners through hand holding them and sharing best practices from our manufacturing unit. We drive various internal assessments and rating systems of our business partners - both at suppliers and dealers. This always encourages them to continuously improve and take up new challenges.

It is a proud moment that our dealer partner Rajesh Toyota is the first automotive dealership in India to receive the CII ‘GreenCo Gold Rating’ award. It is a testament of Rajesh Toyota’s resolute dedication to environment conservation and the tangible impact of structured environmental management in achieving our vision 2050 Toyota Environmental Challenges. Toyota’s Environment Management System fundamentals are well established across all our dealerships covering green compliance, waste management, water conservation & energy efficiency. As we move forward, we will continue to support and encourage every stakeholder to adopt and implement sustainable business practices, driving collective progress toward a greener future."

Sharvik Shah, Dealer Principal - Rajesh Toyota (Jaipur, Rajasthan), said “It is indeed a significant milestone for us at Rajesh Toyota to be the first automotive dealership in India to receive the CII GreenCo Gold Rating award that demonstrates our strong commitment to driving positive change towards environment protection and restoration. This prestigious award represents our team’s dedicated efforts to integrate eco-friendly practices into every aspect of our operations. From reducing CO2 emissions and optimizing water usage to engaging with our community through sapling distributions and educational events, we have strived to lead by example. This achievement motivates us to continue this eco path, pushing the envelope in environmental stewardship and inspiring our other associates and stakeholders to embrace sustainable practices. We are deeply grateful to Toyota Kirloskar Motor for their support and guidance, and we look forward to continuing our journey towards greater environmental responsibility, creating a desirable impact on our community and the planet."

Furthermore, announced at the Toyota Environmental Forum on October 14, 2015, Toyota’s Vision 2050 aims to tackle pressing environmental challenges through six key goals:

1. New Vehicle Zero CO2 Emissions

2. Life Cycle Zero CO2 Emissions

3. Plant Zero CO2 Emissions

4. Minimizing and Optimizing Water Usage

5. Establishing a Recycling-Based Society and System

6. Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature

Aligning with these ambitious targets, TKM has developed a 2050 Roadmap for achieving Carbon Neutrality which also includes Toyota dealer focused initiatives namely energy-efficient guidelines, ECO kaizen training to dealers, expansion of ‘ECO Model Dealer’, promotion of solarization at dealerships and more.

TKM is committed to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and innovation, striving for Carbon Neutrality by enhancing clean mobility with the adoption of multiple vehicle technology pathways, including alternate fuels. Stakeholder engagement is central to TKM’s environmental advocacy, integrating ecologically sound practices across its business ecosystem, involving all its stakeholders, encompassing initiatives such as eco-consciousness campaigns, plantation, and clean-up drives, the ‘No Plastic’ campaign, water usage reduction, and lowering carbon footprints.