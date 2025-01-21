Toyota Kirloskar Motor Showcases Comprehensive Mobility Solutions at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) further added to the excitement at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 by showcasing an extensive range of specialized vehicles and innovative mobility solutions at its Toyota Mobility Service (TMS) stall. Built on the legendary Toyota Hilux platform, these vehicles highlight Toyota’s enduring commitment to advancing industrial mobility, operational efficiency, and sustainability across diverse sectors.

With a dedicated presence in Hall No. 6, TKM captivates visitors by displaying solutions designed for industries such as emergency response, mining, logistics, and infrastructure. Each specialized vehicle leverages the unparalleled durability, reliability, and adaptability of the Hilux, underscoring Toyota’s expertise in delivering purpose-built solutions in collaboration with trusted Conversion Partners.

Vehicle Type Key Features Product Images Rapid Intervention Vehicle Combines firefighting, rescue, and medical aid systems Field Diagnosis Vehicle Equipped with an air compressor, welding system, jib crane, and tool storage for on-site repairs Patrolling Vehicle Features steel bumpers, electrical winches, snorkels, and advanced surveillance tools Surveillance Vehicle Designed with a removable canopy, foldable seating, and extra fuel storage for versatile tasks

Each solution showcases the Hilux’s unique strengths - its robust chassis, superior off-road capabilities, and ability to adapt to various industrial applications, making it the ideal platform for specialized mobility solutions.

Toyota Mobility Service (TMS) offers more than specialized vehicles—it provides a comprehensive approach to simplifying mobility. Key services include flexible financing and leasing solutions, tailored to diverse business needs, and comprehensive maintenance and insurance packages, ensuring uninterrupted operations. Connected fleet services enhance efficiency through real-time monitoring and management, while extended warranty and 24/7 roadside assistance deliver complete reliability and peace of mind.

Toyota’s stalls at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 are located at:

• Hall No. 6: Dedicated to TMS and its specialized commercial vehicle solutions.

• Hall No. 5: Featuring Toyota’s Multi-Pathway vision and sustainable mobility technologies.

For inquiries, reach out to [email protected] or visit www.toyotabharat.com.