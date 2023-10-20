Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCI Group) has been recognized as a Maritime Excellence Achiever at GMIS 2023 by The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways on 19th October 2023

NEW DELHI: PRNewswire/ -- TCI Group, the leaders in logistics, have been recognized with the prestigious Maritime Excellence Award in 'Shipping – Promoting Multimodality' category. This esteemed accolade by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, recognizes TCI's unwavering commitment to promote multimodal green logistics in India. With a legacy spanning over six decades, TCI has evolved to meet the dynamic demands of the global supply chains. By developing a robust network that seamlessly integrates various modes, the company has minimized transit times, reduced costs and increased the reliability of its services, thus benefiting clients across industries. The group's emphasis on multimodality, spanning road, rail and sea, has improved the logistics efficiency, considerably reducing cost of logistics as envisaged in the National Logistics Policy.

Further, TCI's green logistics offerings have reduced the environmental footprint, significantly reducing GHG emissions across the customers' value chains. TCI Seaways, a business division of TCI Group is one of country's leading multimodal coastal players having presence along the western, eastern & southern ports of India, with expertise in coastal shipping services, container & bulk cargo movements. In addition, other services like yard management, warehousing & rail logistics have been much appreciated. Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vineet Agarwal, MD - TCI, said, "The Company has been promoting innovation & strengthening its multimodal capabilities over decades now. We sincerely thank all our customers & the stakeholders for their continued trust in us.

Team TCI has & will always strive to redefine the horizon for sustainable logistics in India." This recognition further underscores TCI's dedication to deliver world-class, end-to-end integrated logistics & supply chain solutions. About Group TCI: Group TCI, with revenues of over Rs. 6200 Cr is India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider. TCI group with expertise developed over 6 decades has an extensive network of company owned offices, 14 Mn. Sq. Ft. of warehousing space and a strong team of trained employees. With its customer-centric approach, world class resources, state-of-the-art technology and professional management, the group follows strong corporate governance and is committed to value creation for its stakeholders and social responsibilities. TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. Its product offering includes: TCI Freight: India's leading surface transport entity.

This division is fully equipped to provide total transport solutions for cargo of any dimension or product segment. It transports cargo on FTL (Full truck load)/ LTL (Less than truck load)/ Small packages and consignments/ Over Dimensional cargo. TCI Seaways: TCI Seaways is well equipped with six ships in its fleet and caters to the coastal cargo requirements for transporting containers and bulk cargo. Being the pioneers in multimodal coastal shipping and container cargo movement and transportation services, TCI Seaways connects India with its western, eastern, and southern ports. TCI Supply Chain Solutions: TCI SCS is a single window enabler of integrated supply chain solutions right from conceptualization and designing the logistics network to actual implementation. The core service offerings are Supply Chain Consultancy, Inbound Logistics, Warehousing / Distribution Centre Management & Outbound Logistics.

TCI Chemical Logistics Solutions: A subdivision of TCI which provides storage of chemicals – liquid, dry and gases in compliant warehouses and movement in ISO tank containers, gas tankers and flexi tanks by Rail, Road and Coastal. TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd.: Integrated cold chain service provider to meet the needs of temperature & controlled warehousing and distribution services. The facility caters to the needs of various industries such as agriculture products, processed foods, life sciences, healthcare, specialty chemicals, among others. TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: An end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions provider, it is a joint venture between TCI and Concor. This segment synergizes the strengths, infrastructure and capabilities of TCI Group with rail infrastructure of Concor. It establishes a cost-effective integrated rail & road service. Transystem: Transystem Logistics International Pvt. Ltd., (TLI) a JV between TCI and Mitsui & Co., carved its niche by offering high quality integrated logistics solutions to Japanese Automotive Manufacturers and Suppliers in India.

TLI offers a wide range of services like IBL for Production Parts (Just in Time basis) OBL, Warehousing, Spare Parts delivery (After Sales Service), CKD container transportation etc. TCI Express Ltd: A leading express distribution specialist that offers a single window door-to-door & time definite solution for customers' express requirements. It serves across 40,000 locations in India and 202 countries abroad. TCI Developers Ltd: It undertakes development of large modern Warehouses, Logistics Parks etc. TCI Foundation: As the group's social arm, TCIF fulfils corporate social responsibility and runs charitable hospitals and schools for the under-privileged in the rural areas. It has also collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & National Aids Control Organization to run programs on AIDS interventions and education among the vulnerable trucking community.

TCI Institute of Logistics (TCIIL): It is driven by the objective to create a platform for the industry that would foster professionalization for different job roles in the logistics sector. By focusing on emerging trends, industry-specific problems of national importance, and global standards in logistics and supply chain management, TCIIL strives to enable higher efficiency, enhanced profitability, and improving solutions to macro level issues in the logistics services industry. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252952/TCI_Award.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252953/TCI_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).