Travel company WanderOn raises Rs 54 cr funds

WanderOn, experiential travel company catering to Gen Z and millennial travellers, has raised Rs54 crore in its Series A round led by DSG Consumer Brand and CAAF. The round is among the largest institutional fundraises by a travel and experiences company in the country.

The company had already scaled to over Rs100 crore business on a bootstrapped model, while doubling year-on-year in the post-Covid period. With fresh capital now in place, the company is entering its next phase of expansion. The new funding will help the company accelerate its vision of building more immersive and accessible travel experiences, at a time when travel is increasingly less about ticking off landmarks and more about collecting meaningful experiences.

The company plans to expand its destination portfolio, strengthen high-demand categories such as adventure, sports-led and wellness travel, and invest further in technology to enhance the entire traveller journey, from discovery and planning to booking and on-ground experiences.