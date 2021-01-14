Trujet rolls out festive fare at Rs 921 

Hyderabad: Regional air carrier Trujet announced massive festive fares at Rs 921 (excluding taxes). Passengers can book tickets till January 15 for the travel period till October 30, 2021. Trujet provides air connectivity to a wider part of India, beyond the traditional hubs, in response to the central government's initiative under the Regional Connectivity Scheme to provide commercial air services to un-served and underserved air routes, the airline said in a press release.

Cities like Belgum, Salem, Mysore, Vidyanagar, Jalgaon, Kandla, Porbandar and Jaisalmer are now served by Trujet under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme, making it one of the pioneers in reaching the depth of India's heart, and making 'Sky for All' a possibility, it added.

"Trujet, in support of our nations struggle to revitalize our economy while battling the Covid, is now giving Indians a new reason, with a scintillating offer of exclusive fares starting from 921 plus taxes, to pack their bags and take to the skies again," it added.