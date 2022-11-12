TS govt committed to develop MSMEs

Hyderabad: The two-day Vendor Development Programme being organised by MSME-Development& Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO), Hyderabad, in association with Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF), kicked off on Friday. D Krishna Bhaskar, Director of Industries, Government of Telangana, inaugurated the programme at MSME-DFO's premises in Balanagar. The programme will conclude on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, D Krishna Bhaskar said that the Telangana government is totally committed for the development of MSMEs in the State through its various schemes and by creating infrastructure development, modernization of industrial hubs, cluster development, consultancy services, land acquisition for ID projects, facilitation councils etc. He opined that in the present scenario, the convergence of central and State government schemes as per the local requirements and needs, will only bring about the required changes in the MSME sector.

D Chandra Sekhar, ADC, MSME-DFO, explained that the objective of this programme is to create a suitable forum for business linkages between central CPSUs) and large industries with MSMEs for business growth. K Sudhir Reddy, president, TIF, said that MSME sector in Telangana needs some more encouragement to access and avail the benefits of the government schemes.