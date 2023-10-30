  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Sri Lanka after 10 years

Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Sri Lanka after 10 years
x
Highlights

After a decade, the Turkish Airlines on Monday commenced direct flights between Sri Lanka and Istanbul, said Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka Ltd G. A. Chandrasiri.

Colombo : After a decade, the Turkish Airlines on Monday commenced direct flights between Sri Lanka and Istanbul, said Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka Ltd G. A. Chandrasiri.

Addressing an event to mark the occasion of the Turkish aircraft arriving in Sri Lanka, Chandrasiri said four flights a week will operate between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

From 2024, Turkish Airlines flights will arrive in Sri Lanka all seven days of the week, he said. He said the number of passengers from Turkey will now increase by 300 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Tourism and Lands Minister Harin Fernando, also addressing the event, said Sri Lanka plans to attract 2.5 million tourists in 2024. Sri Lanka's tourism industry, one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, is aiming to attract 2 million visitors in 2023, compared to the previous target of 1.5 million.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X