Two Lives, One Purpose: How R. Balu and Shridhar Venkat Found Meaning Through Service

"I didn’t want to be here. My siblings were all in the US, and I hadn’t made it into the IIT. I felt disappointed and lost," shared R. Balasubramaniam, now a Member (HR) of the Capacity Building Commission, as he reflected on his early life. He was speaking at the SOUL (School of Ultimate Leadership) event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. "I ended up at a college next to the Ramakrishna Ashram in Bangalore, and it was a rough time. I got ragged badly and didn’t even want to go to college."

What happened next was a moment that would change the course of his life. "One day, I went to the Ashram’s library—not to study, but just to get away from the bullying. I sat there and picked up a book by Swami Vivekananda," Balu remembers. "In just two months, I had read all eight volumes of Vivekananda’s works. His ideas completely changed my life."

Swami Vivekananda's words had a deep and lasting impact on him. Balu recited a quote that stayed with him over the years: "So long as the millions live in hunger and ignorance, I hold every man a traitor who, having been educated at their expense, pays not the least heed to them."

"That was my calling," he said. "I wanted to do something to help people."

Balu’s reflections set the tone for the session, which was moderated by Saurabh Johri, Director In-charge of SOUL. The conversation explored not just their professional successes, but also the personal journeys that shaped the lives of both Balu and Shridhar Venkat, CEO of Akshaya Patra Foundation, which has received awards like the Gandhi Peace Prize and the BBC Global Food Champion Award.

Balu’s journey may have started in a library, but it went far beyond that. "In a way, the ragging was a blessing," he said with a smile. "If it hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have gone to the library, and I wouldn’t have discovered Vivekananda’s words. That’s what led me to my life’s purpose—helping others."

Venkat’s story was also one of transformation. As the CEO of Akshaya Patra, one of the world’s largest school meal programs, Venkat spoke about the importance of being grounded and committed to a larger cause. "Feeding children isn’t charity," Venkat said. "It’s our responsibility. How can we let children go hungry?"

He shared a personal story to show how the foundation’s work can change lives. "There was a young boy, the son of a security guard, who struggled to score 40% in his exams because he was always too hungry to focus. But after getting regular meals from Akshaya Patra, his marks went up to 60%, and later to 92%." Venkat recalled how the boy proudly showed him a letter from a multinational company, where his salary was 30 times higher than that of his father.

"That’s when I knew—I could never leave Akshaya Patra. This is what I’m meant to do," Venkat said.

The discussion covered leadership, service, and values that cross generations. When asked about how ancient wisdom applies in today’s world, Venkat said: "The teachings of the Bhagavad Gita are still relevant. People have always looked for meaning in serving others, and that won’t change. The ways we do things may change, but the core stays the same."

Balu agreed and added his thoughts on leadership. "If we don’t learn from the past, we can’t build a better future. Leadership is about knowing that the problems we face today have been faced before."

Both leaders stressed how important it is for young people in India to reconnect with their culture. "India has a wealth of knowledge," Venkat said. "Our youth need to learn not just modern management techniques, but also the values in our ancient scriptures. The world is looking to India for answers, and we need to be ready."

For Balu and Venkat, their journeys weren’t typical, but that’s what led them to their purpose. Balu, looking back on his path, shared one last thought: "Sometimes, life’s biggest blessings come disguised as challenges. For me, ragging was that challenge, and it led me to the Ramakrishna Ashram and, ultimately, my purpose."