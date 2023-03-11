UAE’s Marjan Group evinces interest in MAK’s project

Hyderabad: Marjan Group, a leading business conglomerate of UAE and a mega real estate company, evinced keen interest in the eco-friendly and sustainable Canadian Wood construction. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO, Marjan Group and the master-developer and architect of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah visited the sustainable Canadian Wood Project in MAK BTR at Hyderabad.

Marjan Group is known for its thriving lifestyle destination and flagship project the Al Marjan Island, which was developed under the visionary guidance of Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The visit of the UAE delegation to MAK Projects has great significance.

UAE is the host for the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), to be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared the year 2023 as the "Year of Sustainability."