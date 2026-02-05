UFlex to Unveil Innovations Across the Packaging Value Chain at PLASTINDIA 2026

UFlex Limited, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, will unveil a range of innovative solutions across the packaging value chain at PLASTINDIA 2026, addressing key industry priorities such as advanced machinery, innovative films, PET resin, high-performance chemicals, precision printing cylinders, and EPR-compliant sustainable solutions, with a focus on material performance, process efficiency, sustainability, and circularity.

Leading with advanced manufacturing, UFlex’s Engineering Business will present its latest high-performance converting machinery, including flexo and gravure printing machines, solventless laminators, and high-speed slitters, designed to enhance operational excellence, productivity, and sustainability for flexible packaging converters worldwide. A key highlight will be the unveiling of a new breakthrough in printing technology, engineered for unmatched precision, faster job changeovers, and consistent high-speed performance, integrating automation, accuracy, and sustainability to redefine modern printing efficiency and set new benchmarks in engineering excellence for the flexible packaging industry.

Enabling performance across every stage of packaging, from raw materials to advanced packaging solutions, UFlex’s Packaging Films and PET Resin Business will showcase its comprehensive range of products, designed to deliver superior clarity, mechanical strength, and process stability across diverse packaging applications. In addition, the company will showcase its upcoming 100% rPET Bottle-to-Bottle (B2B) advanced recycling capability, which will help brands meet EPR compliance while enabling sustainable rigid packaging across beverages, cosmetics, and personal care sectors.

The Chemicals Business will present its comprehensive product portfolio of inks, adhesives, and coatings for flexible packaging, offset, narrow web, corrugation, décor, and construction applications, built on R&D-driven formulations, consistent quality, and application-focused design. These will include high-performance solventless PU adhesives delivering strong bonding and fast curing; solvent-based white adhesives with excellent opacity and adhesion; water-based inks with low VOC, fast drying, and high print quality; and high-performance PU inks for colour consistency, all designed to deliver superior performance at high production speeds, strong adhesion across diverse substrates, and compliance with evolving regulatory, food-contact, and sustainability standards.

In addition to these offerings, the Printing Cylinders Business will display high-precision gravure printing cylinders, engineered for consistent print quality, reliability, faster turnaround times, and reduced production waste through advanced surface engineering and integrated manufacturing. These solutions enable greater process control, improved print accuracy, and longer cylinder life, aligning with both quality excellence and sustainability goals for flexible packaging industry.

Visit UFlex at B2, Hall 12, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 5–10, 2026, to explore these solutions and discuss how its technology-driven approach is shaping the future of the packaging industry.