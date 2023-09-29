Live
- Jio banking on $10-bn revenue potential in air fiber biz
- Microsoft wanted to sell its Bing search engine to Apple in 2020
- Unabated FII selling hammers down markets
- Foreign tour packages set to be dearer
- Daily Forex Rates (29-09-2023)
- India retains 40th rank in Global Innovation Index
- Illicit trade soars to $675 billion
- Kitex to set up Rs 1,200-cr apparel mfg cluster in TS
- Several trains cancelled in Vijayawada division amid safety enhancement works
- Welspun plans Rs 5,000cr investment in Telangana
Just In
Unabated FII selling hammers down markets
Key indices fell 1% on global cues as selling pressure in RIL, Iny, ITC weighs on key indices
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell by nearly 1 per cent on Thursday due to unabated foreign capital outflows amid a largely negative trend in global markets.
Besides, heavy selling pressure in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC also dented market sentiments, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 610.37 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 65,508.32. During the day, it plunged 695.3 points or 1.05 per cent to 65,423.39. The Nifty declined 192.90 points or 0.98 per cent to end at 19,523.55.
Tech Mahindra was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 4.59 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and JSW Steel. In contrast, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Axis Bank were among the gainers.