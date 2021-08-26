Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste appreciates NMDC efforts

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste visited NMDC Ltd head office in the city on Wednesday.

He met CMD, directors and senior officials of the company and reviewed the State-owned company's performance.

He said, "NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India and has been the backbone of steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers."

He appreciated the company's efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining.

The Union minister also showed keen interest in NMDC's ongoing expansion projects and lauded its comprehensive CSR initiatives.